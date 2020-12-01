Indian troops martyr 15 Kashmiris in November

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred fifteen Kashmiris during the last month of November.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those killed, one youth was martyred in custody and four in a fake encounter.

During the month, 97 youth were critically injured due to the use of brute force by Indian police and paramilitary personnel in the occupied territory while 31 people, mostly youth and activists, were arrested, several of them under black law, Public Safety Act.

The police personnel also misbehaved with at least seven women and damaged a house during the period.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi in a statement while denouncing the killings said that Indian troops were relentlessly using chemical weapons to massacre unarmed Kashmiris during cordon and search operations. He said India must be held accountable for violating international law.

International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, in a statement deplored that trigger-happy Indian troops were killing innocent civilians in the garb of so-called cordon and search operations across the occupied territory. He urged the United Nations to intervene and probe all the innocent killings and punish India by slapping sanctions against it and suspending its UN membership.

