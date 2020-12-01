Man injured in firing incident in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a 24-year-old man was critically injured after unknown persons fired upon him in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

Unidentified persons fired upon a man identified as Nadif Khan in Buchpora area of Srinagar, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

Soon after the incident, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

