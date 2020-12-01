PM Imran Khan thanks China for its unwavering stand on Kashmir

Islamabad, December 01 (KMS): Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has thanked Pakistan’s strategic ally China for its consistent and principled stand on the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

During a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe in Islamabad, Imran Khan deeply appreciated China’s support on Jammu and Kashmir following India’s decision to strip the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August, 2019.

Gen. Wei is on a three-day visit to Pakistan along with a delegation, according to a statement by the prime minister’s office.

Imran Khan said Indian actions posed a serious threat to Indian minorities, freedom of innocent Kashmiris, and regional peace and stability.

He acknowledged China’s success in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and for extending solidarity and material support to Pakistan in managing the outbreak. China has provided Pakistan with PPE, while talks are also underway to procure Chinese COVID-19 vaccines once approved.

They also exchanged views on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Fenghe conveyed his leadership’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties in a range of areas.

Underlining that South Asia and the Arabian Sea region needed peace, stability and economic development, he appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in advancing those goals.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony at the President House conferred on the minister Nishan-e-Imtiaz, a top state honor, in recognition of his services for further promoting and strengthening defense cooperation between the two countries.

