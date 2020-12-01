Archive: Current Month

December 2020
President  Alvi for highlighting Kashmir dispute 

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, December 01 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Egypt Sajid Bilal to highlight the Kashmir dispute during his stay in Egypt.

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Egypt, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, here, President Alvi asked him to particularly highlight the atrocities being committed by India against the Muslim population of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the host country.

President Alvi also said Pakistan attached great significance to its relations with Egypt and desired to further promote and diversify bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interests.

He said both countries enjoyed close ties, which needed to be further strengthened in the areas of trade, cultural and defence.

He expressed the confidence that he would make concerted efforts for improving the bilateral relations with Egypt.


