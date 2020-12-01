Prof Butt pitches for Kashmir solution to avoid any eventuality

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognized dispute, which India should resolve through talks with Pakistan.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that situation in South Asia is volatile and dangerous because of the hegemonic designs of the Indian government, and to avoid any eventuality between Pakistan and India there is no choice but to resume a dialogue process to settle the long-pending dispute. He said in the presence of disputes peace, prosperity can never prevail.

Professor Butt also acknowledged the role of Pakistan in highlighting the Kashmir issue throughout the world particularly during the recently-held meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council at Niamey in Niger wherein a resolution supporting the Kashmir cause was passed.

