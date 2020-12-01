World urged to take notice of Ajit Doval’s terrorist activities

👉#DovalPlanToPromoteInsurgencyInPakistan

Islamabad, December 01 (KMS): Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is promoting insurgency in Pakistan to distract Islamabad’s attention from the Kashmir dispute and the brutalities being perpetrated by Indian occupational troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Experts and political analysts who keep a close watch on developments in Indian illegally occupied territory in their media interviews said scrapping IIOJK’s special status is the handiwork of Doval plan.

“India’s Doval is now planning to exploit elements in the sub-nationalist’s insurgent groups to force Pakistan away from the IIOJK issue,” they said.

The experts and analysts said, notorious Indian secret agency, RAW, is teaming up with splintered TTP elements and synching them with sub-nationalists to destabilize Pakistan.

They maintained that Doval had proposed to impose the “paradigm of terror” on Pakistan after becoming the NSA in 2014 and urged the world to take note of India’s terrorist activities in Pakistan.

