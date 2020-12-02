Indian troops’ atrocities in IIOJK strongly denounced

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), Muhammad Shafi Lone, has said that Indian troops are committing grave human rights violations in the territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the worst form of terror unleashed by the troops in HMT and its adjoining areas during the last few days.

He said the troops have intensified their atrocities in the occupied territory and are killing innocent youth during so-called cordon and search operations. He said that the courage and bravery of the Kashmiri youth would always be written in golden words in the annals of history. He said no nation can be kept under subjugation through use of brute force and that is the reason the Kashmiri people are carrying on their struggle for securing freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Muhammad Shafi Lone appealed to the UN and international human rights organizations including Amnesty International to take notice of the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people and play their role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

