Saudi Arabia fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platform: Masood

Muzaffarabad, December 02 (KMS): The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while rejecting the impression of withdrawal of support by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan’s stand on the Kashmir issue has said that Saudi Arabia form the platforms of OIC and its Kashmir Contact Group, has always supported Pakistan’s stance.

He said in the recent meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council in Niamey town of Niger Saudi Arabia has once again robustly explained its stand on the Kashmir issue and helped us highlight the Kashmir issue on the global level.

In separate interviews with the US-based Muslim Network TV and Saudi Arabia’s daily Arab News, he said that at the Niamey meeting, the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan, in his address to the Niamey conference, stated in unequivocal terms that peace and security of South Asia is not possible without the settlement of the Kashmir conflict.

The AJK President said that this statement by Prince Faisal assumes more significance because Saudi Arabia is the current chair of the OIC. The people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir had expected that the brotherly country Saudi Arabia would adopt a strong position on the situation of Kashmir, he said but regretted that the UAE had adopted silence on the Kashmir issue.

About the OIC’s concern over anti-Muslim hatred in different regions of the world, the AJK president said that he had made it clear to the Muslim leaders during the meeting that the worst Islamophobia was taking place in occupied Jammu and Kashmir where the Hindu fanatics are targeting the Muslims because of their religion, faith.

Like this: Like Loading...