TeH thanks OIC for its support to Kashmir cause

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has expressed gratitude to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for reaffirming its support to the Kashmir cause.

A resolution adopted unanimously during the 47th Session of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger, reiterated the Muslim Body’s strong support to the Kashmir cause and categorically rejected illegal and unilateral actions taken by India since 5th August 2019.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar thanked the OIC members in general and Pakistan in particular for raising the Kashmir issue. It also hailed the continuous efforts of Pakistan for highlighting the Indian brutalities in IIOJK. It hoped that Pakistan’s support to the Kashmir cause would remain uninterrupted till the realization of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

On the other hand, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the reign of terror unleashed by Indian troops in the occupied territory particularly in HMT and its adjoining areas in Srinagar. It said that Indian troops enjoying unbridled powers under black laws were perpetrating crimes against humanity in IIOJK to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination. It said that the Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle despite Indian state terrorism. Indian troops barged into the residential houses in HMT and nearby areas in Srinagar during nocturnal raids, dragged out civilians, thrashed them mercilessly and forced them to chant Hindu slogan. Several people were injured in the brutal action of the occupational troops.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone, in a statement in Srinagar said that Indian troops were committing grave human rights violations in the territory to force the Kashmiris into intimidation. The patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Moment, Farida Bahenji, in her statement deplored that India was using every brutal tactic to prolong its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India. The concern was raised by party delegation led by General Secretary Fayyaz Ahmed in its meetings with recently released pro-freedom persons in Najan, Ohnagam and Archanderhama areas of Badgam district. Tashuq Ahmed Bandey, a senior member of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat from Najan, who was also among the released persons, told the delegation that the Kashmiri detainees were being denied all basic facilities including medical care.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, on the UN Day for the Abolition of Slavery said India continues to treat the people of IIOJK as slaves. It said that millions of Kashmiris were subjected to forced slavery under Indian occupation. It maintained that the UN must stand with just cause of Kashmir and play role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute according to will of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...