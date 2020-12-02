TeH thanks OIC for reaffirming its support to Kashmir cause

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) has expressed gratitude to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for reaffirming its support to the Kashmir cause.

The resolution adopted unanimously during the 47th Session of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, reaffirmed the Muslim Body’s strong support to the Kashmir cause and categorically rejected illegal and unilateral actions taken by India since 5th August 2019.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar appreciated the OIC resolution which demanded of India to cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to the non-Kashmiris. The resolution also condemned human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory and called upon the international community to review their engagements with India, the occupying power, as it is violating and disregarding the international laws and resolutions.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat thanked the OIC members in general and UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan in particular for raising the issue and also acknowledged the continuous efforts of Pakistan and true representatives of Kashmiri people, who represented and addressed the 47th Session of the OIC in Niamey.

The statement said that the Convener of AJK chapter of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, who attended the OIC session, met Foreign Ministers of Niger, Turkey, Pakistan and other Muslim countries during the event.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat also hailed the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi, AJK President Saradar Masood Khan, and true Kashmiri representatives, Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, for their hard work for the just Kashmir cause and hoped that the efforts of Pakistan shall remain uninterrupted till the realization of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

