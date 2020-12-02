TWI concerned over plight of illegally detained Kashmiris

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) has expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of the territory and India.

A high-level delegation of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami led by General Secretary Fayyaz Ahmed visited Najan, Ohnagam and Archanderhama areas of Badgam district to meet the recently released persons from illegal detention. The delegation congratulated the released persons and appreciated their determination.

Tashuq Ahmed Bandey, a senior member of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat from Najan, who was also among the released persons, told the delegation that the condition of Kashmiri detainees in jails was very deplorable. He said that the detainees were being deprived of all basic facilities including medical care.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegation members strongly condemned the ill-treatment meted out to the detainees and said that the Indian authorities were subjecting the Kashmiri political prisoners to vengeance. They deplored that the Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders, activists, women, elderly persons and young boys were being kept in jails for years under the infamous black law Public Safety Act.

The delegation members said that India was trying to suppress the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom through such brutal tactics but had miserably failed in its nefarious designs. They also denounced the re-arrest of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din of Archanderhama and Ghulam Muhammad Misgar of Ohnagam just a few days after their release.

The delegation members appealed to international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon India to release them forthwith.

The TWI delegation also included Chief Organizer, Ali Mohammad, spokesman, Shahid Ali, and member of Majlis-e-Shura, Mohammad Maqbool Magami.

