Youth shot at in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a 24-year-old man was shot at and critically injured by unknown gunmen in Srinagar, today.

The youth was shot at in Buchpora area of Srinagar and he was admitted to Soura Hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said that Khan has fire arm injury and his condition is serious. The whole area has been cordoned off by the Indian troops and police personnel.

Meanwhile, a grenade was lobbed at the main gate of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 179th Battalion in Sopore. The area was cordoned off by the Indian troops.

