Disabled persons hold protest in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, specially-abled persons, today, held a protest demonstration in Srinagar, demanding implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPDA), 2016 in the territory.

On international day of persons with disabilities, scores of specially-abled persons assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar and held a protest to press for their demands to be fulfilled.

Holding placards and banners, which read, ‘we want justice’, the protestors demanded implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in IIOJK, including reservation in jobs. The demonstrators also highlighted other issued confronted by them.

There are seats reserved for specially-abled persons in buses, but no one adheres to that those guidelines. We don’t have railway cards, which entities us for a rebate in fare. We have been running from pillar to post to get the railway card. The officials send us from one department to another…,” a protestor said.

