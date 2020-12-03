IIOJK HC orders release of shopian man detained under PSA

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed detention order under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against a man from Shopian and ordered the authorities to release him forthwith.

A resident of Allyalpora, Shopian, Waseem Ahmad Sheikh, had through his father, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, filed the petition last year against his detention order passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Shopian on 10th August 2019.

“The only precious and valuable right guaranteed to a (detainee) is of making an effective representation against the order of detention. Such an effective representation can only be made by a (detainee) when he is supplied the relevant grounds of detention, including the materials considered by the detaining authority for arriving at the requisite subjective satisfaction to pass the detention order,” a bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey said as per media reports.

“Since the material is not supplied to the (detainee), the right of the (detainee) to file such representation is impinged upon and the detention order is resultantly vitiated,” the court said. Subsequently, the court quashed the detention order and directed the authorities to immediately release Waseem.

