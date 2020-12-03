Indian forces continuing Kashmiris’ massacre in IIOJK: Inqilabi

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that thousands of Kashmiris have disappeared in Indian forces’ custody and their family members are facing hardships in search of their loved ones.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the occupational forces were not even providing the whereabouts of the disappeared persons to their families.

He said the Indian troops were continuing the massacre of innocent Kashmiris in the territory to suppress their struggle for right to self determination.

He said that more than 10,000 Kashmiris, mostly youth, have been subjected to enforced disappearances in IIOJK. He said that the families and relatives of the disappeared Kashmiris did not even know what happened to their loved ones. Whether they are alive or they have been martyred and if they have been martyred then where are they buried, he added.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi said that many mothers had died without meeting their disappeared sons and many are ill and wanted to see their beloved ones.

He strongly condemned the indiscriminate violence perpetrated by Indian troops on innocent Kashmiris in HMT area of Srinagar and said that the worst human rights violations in IIOJK were continuing unabated. He said that Indian troops had intensified their atrocities in IIOJK and innocent youths were being killed during so-called siege and search operations.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi appealed to international human rights organizations to increase pressure on India to provide information to the affected families about their disappeared family members.

