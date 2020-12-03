Indian forces ransack property in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops terrorized and ransacked property of people in Srinagar city.

Indian troops in their violent cordon and search operation threatened and harassed people and broke public property in Khanyar area of city, locals told media men.

The forces’ personnel smashed window glasses of various houses, front-back glasses of two cars and windows of load carriers, the locals added. However, the people demanded action against the forces involved in such brutal actions.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian, Islamabad and Kulgam districts. KMS—3R

