Indian trooper molests woman in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), an Indian trooper molested a woman in Baramulla district.

The 36-year-old woman was molested by the Hawaldar in the Indian Army in Uri area of the district.

A senior police official said that an army soldier belonging to 173 TA of Engineering Section, identified as Hawaldar Parvaiz Hussain, was arrested after allegations of molestation levelled against him by a local woman on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the ivolved soldier and further investigations are underway, the official added.

 


