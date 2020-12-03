JKPFL condemns HR abuses by Indian troops in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Freedom League has strongly denounced a wave of human rights abuses and atrocities committed by Indian troops across the territory and very recently in the HMT area of Srinagar.

The JKPFL spokesman in an emergency meeting in Srinagar urged the United Nations and world human rights organizations to stop India from perpetuating state terrorism on the innocent and unarmed people of IIOJK. The JKPFL is headed by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani.

He said that the meeting took stock of the situation after the troops and police had resorted to a midnight raid and forced into the residential houses, thrashed and injured men and humiliated women accusing the inhabitants of harboring and supplying food to mujahedeen while the accusations proved to be false as no such armed youth was there.

The spokesman said, the troops and police are in huge numbers encamped in every village and town and all the entry and exit points were under their control. How it could be possible for outsiders or strangers except police informers and collaborators to make their entry possible?, he said.

He added that under the BJP’S Hindu-militancy rule in IIOJK only army roam and rule the roost and anybody daring to question it is picked by police and detained and thus thousands of youth and old aged were languishing in jails far away from their homes in India without any permission to meet the relatives.

The spokesman urged the UN authorities to send their enquiry missions to the occupied territory as required under the UN HCR reports of 2018 and 2019 and remove all hurdles in way of a peaceful and durable settlement according to the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

