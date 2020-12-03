Tehreek-e-Muzahamat hails OIC stand on Kashmir

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui has hailed the stand taken by OIC in its recently concluded session.

Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the resolution passed by the OIC as an eye opener for New Delhi.

He said that despite using its full propaganda machinery and diplomatic offence on international level to hoodwink the world community about its illegal and immoral stand about Kashmir, the world has never sided with its bundle of lies but time and again supported the legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK for their right to self-determination.

Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui thanked Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia for taking a united stand on Kashmir and hoped that the OIC would continue to lend its moral, political, diplomatic and legal support to people of IIOJK and take serious steps to persuade New Delhi to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

