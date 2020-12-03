Woman’s molestation by Indian soldier in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairperson of Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson Zamruda Habib and rights activist, Muhammad Ashan Untoo have strongly condemned the inhuman act of molesting a woman by an Indian soldier in Uri area of Baramulla district.

Yasmeen Raja in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the international human rights groups to take notice of such heinous crimes committed by Indian forces in IIOJK. She also expressed serious concern over the ill-treatment meted out to the Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails in India and the territory.

The Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen (KTK) Chairperson Zamruda Habib, in a statement strongly condemned the molestation of the woman in Uri and urged Amnesty and Hurman Rights Watch to take notice of the worst situation and plight of women in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has strongly condemned the molestation of the woman and said that the incident should not be seen in isolation as the heinous crime is being used as a weapon of war by India in IIOJK. He deplored that thousands of women had been at the receiving end of the Indian forces’ atrocities and the Uri incident added one more in the long list. The registration of FIR is of no use as the criminal will be set free and charges will be dropped as has been done with the thousands of such cases, he added. He also condemned the Indian forces for destroying the property in Khanyar, Srinagar, where dozens of cars were broken

