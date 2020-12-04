APHC-AJK protests in Islamabad against Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Islamabad December 04 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter staged a protest outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, today.

The protest was held against the increasing repression by Indian troops in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the protesters, the Hurriyat leaders said that Indian troops had made the lives of innocent Kashmiris miserable. They said that the troops were killing innocent Kashmiris on daily basis in IIOJK. They said that during night raids the troops were harassing inmates of all ages and genders and vandalize their properties. They said that a few days ago during a night raid on houses in HMT area of Srinagar, residents were evicted from their homes and tortured for hours in severe cold due to which several people were injured.

The Hurriyat leaders expressed grave concern over the growing Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and called upon the international community to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and play role in giving the Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination.

Besides others, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Abdul Majeed Mir, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Haji Sultan Butt, Hassan Al-Bana, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Gulshan Ahmad, Syed Mushtaq, Zahid Safi, Mushtaq Butt, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Zahid Ashraf and Imtiaz Wani participated in the demonstration.

Like this: Like Loading...