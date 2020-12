Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unknown gunmen shot at and injured a District Development Council (DDC) candidate in Islamabad district, today.

Anees-ul-Islam, member of pro-India Apni Party, was injured after he was fired upon by the gunmen in Sagam area of the district. He was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

After the incident, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

Like this: Like Loading...