India intensifies anti-Kashmir moves in IIOJK: APHC

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India has intensified the process of imposing anti-Islam and anti-Kashmir measures to further its nefarious agenda in the territory.

APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the Modi-led Indian fascist government is attacking IIOJK in a planned manner to change the Muslim-majority identity. He added that cordon and search operations and mass arrests had made the lives of Kashmiris more miserable.

The APHC General Secretary deplored that the brutal use of military force by India and the relentless enforcement of black laws in the occupied territory posed a serious threat to peace and security in the region. He added that India would never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ liberation struggle through its military might.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said that Indian troops were arresting Kashmiri youth during fake operations and shifting them to unknown locations, which was highly condemnable.

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK. He maintained that permanent peace could not be established in the region until the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

