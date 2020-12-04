JKPL condemns continued house detention of Mirwaiz

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League has strongly condemned the continued illegal house detention of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The JKPL chief organizer, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under house detention since August 5, 2019 when the Indian government repealed Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in the territory. He deplored that the occupation authorities were not allowing the Mirwaiz to offer Friday prayers in Srinagar Jamia Masjid and had curbed his all social and political activities which was the worst kind of human rights violation.

The JKPL chief organiser said that the Indian government was following policy of revenge against the Mirwaiz and termed his house detention as highly undemocratic. He said that it was an irony that the Mirwaiz had been put under house arrest without any reason, adding that it was the deliberate policy of the Modi government to keep him away from the masses.

Dr Sarfarz Khan deplored that the Kashmiri political detainees continued to languish in various jails in India and IIOJK and despite court orders they were not being released. Many prisoners have already completed their sentences but the authorities were deliberately not releasing them, he added.

He said that the authorities were also depriving the political detainees of basic facilities prescribed in the jail manuals, making their lives difficult inside the four walls of prisons at a time when coronavirus was increasing day by day.

He also strongly condemned the use of brute force by the Indian troops and police in Srinagar.

