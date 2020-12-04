PAGD is upbeat with unprecedented people’s support: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Vice President of National Conference, Omar Abdullah has said that the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is upbeat with the unprecedented support it is receiving from people across the territory.

Omar Abdullah, chairing a meet of central zone functionaries in Srinagar, said, “We are doing politics in extraordinary times, never in history post 1996, has the government of India been so disinclined towards contesting candidates. Such an outlook is unheard of in an emancipated world and in the post independent India, where anyone who is participating in a democratic exercise is being intimidated and vilified.”

He said, there are people who are working against the interests of Kashmir. Considering the imminent threat people of the territory have made it a point to give a befitting reply to such forces which are working in the direction not in the interest of the people, in general, and Kashmir, in particular.

He said, the plaint lot, which has surfaced to strengthen BJP, RSS is apparently being facilitated by the administration in the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections by circumventing all norms. In spite of that people coming in large numbers to ensure that anti-Kashmir forces don’t get a chance to play any mischief with the mandate in wake of any thin voting and ubiquitous favouritism of administration towards BJP and its ilk, he said.

He deplored tha keeping in view the all-out support of people for PAGD, the edgy BJP has increased its tirade against the PAGD leadership orchestrating false allegations against them and by employing various intimidating measures to dissuade the People’s Alliance. Having failed on its previous planks, it is now resorting to propping up the names of PAGD leadership in Roshni Act, however, the allegations will also stand debunked when subjected to fact-checking, he said.

