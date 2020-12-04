Pakistan welcomes unanimous declaration of 47th OIC Council of FMs regarding Kashmir

Islamabad, December 04 (KMS): Pakistan welcomes unanimous declaration of 47th Foreign Minister Council of 57 OIC member countries rejecting Indian unilateral steps demanding withdrawal of issuing domicile to non-Kashmiris.

Briefing ambassadors of OIC member countries in Islamabad on meeting held in Niger, Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated all member countries for detail discussion on Kashmir issue and Islamophobia.

He said that the Niamey Declaration strongly condemned Indian inhuman activities and human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, Pakistan considers Organization of Islamic Cooperation as an importance platform in resolving issues being faced by Muslim Ummah. He said, Islamabad will continue its role for peace, stability and unity among Muslim Ummah.

The Foreign Minister said, it has also been decided that Pakistan will host 48th OIC meeting of Foreign Ministers.

