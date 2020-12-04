Speakers of Islamabad seminar denounce Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Islamabad, December 04 (KMS): Speakers of a seminar held in Islamabad, today, strongly denounced the Indian atrocities on the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The seminar titled “Role of Kashmiri Diaspora to raise Kashmir issue with engagement of international community” was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI).

The speakers said that Indian troops were killing and arresting innocent Kashmiris to suppress their ongoing liberation movement. They said that many Hurriyat leaders and activists had been languishing in different jails of India and the territory in false and concocted case and they were not being provided basic facilities including medical treatment.

The speakers expressed grave concern over the increasing Indian brutalities on the people of Kashmir in IIOJK and appealed to the world community to hold India accountable for its brutal actions in the territory.

The speakers included the JKSDMI Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain, Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, AJK former deputy speaker, Shaheen Kausar Dar, former ambassador and High Commissioner, Abdul Basit, spokesperson of Punjab Govt, Shoukat Mehmood Basra, Chairperson of Commonwealth Parliamentary Forum and MNA, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Member, Kashmir Committee and MNA, Noureen Farooq Ibraheem.

