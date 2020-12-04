Stepped-up CASOs have made life of IIOJK people a hell: APHC

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that stepped up cordon and search operations by Indian troops have made the life of the people of the territory a hell.

The APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India’s brutal actions including use of military force in the occupied territory posed a serious threat to peace and security in the region. He said that Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist government had intensified its efforts to impose the Hindutva agenda of RSS in the territory. The APHC General Secretary said that the communal Indian government was attacking IIOJK in a planned manner to change its Muslim identity. He made it clear that India would never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ liberation sentiment and they would continue their freedom struggle till complete success.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League chief organizer, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the continued house detention of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. He said the Mirwaiz has been under house detention since August 05, 2019 and the occupation authorities were not even allowing him to perform his religious obligations including offering Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the Indian government was victimizing the Kashmiri Pandits who did not migrate in 1990 and stayed in the Kashmir Valley. It said that as many as 800 Pandit families stayed with Muslim compatriots in the Valley in 1990. It said these Pandits are now being punished for not falling into the trap of then India-appointed Governor Jagmohan Malhotra to leave their homes in the territory and refusing to become a toy in the hands of Indian agencies.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in a statement in Srinagar deplored the non-provision of medical facilities to illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India.

Newly-formed “Newspapers Coordination Committee” has vowed to jointly fight the repressive policy adopted by the occupation authorities against media in the territory. The committee was constituted during an extraordinary meeting of editors and publishers of almost all the daily and weekly newspapers at Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar. The meeting deliberated on the issue of continued harassment of the media persons, especially the owners, publishers and editors by the authorities.

A candidate of District Development Council elections was injured after unknown gunmen shot at him in Sagam area of Islamabad district, today.

In Islamabad, speakers at a seminar, today, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Self-determination Movement International strongly denounced the Indian atrocities on the people of IIOJK and appealed to the world community to hold India accountable for its brutal actions in the territory.

The APHC-AJK chapter staged a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, against surge in the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

