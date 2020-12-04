Untoo decries poor medical facilities in Indian, IIOJK jails

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has decried that the poor medical facilities available in Central Jail, Srinagar.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, who was released from jail this year after over one year long illegal detention, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the lack of medical treatment and non-availability of proper consultation in the prisons of IIOJK and India had caused death to several jail inmates.

He said, the Medical Superintendent of the jail doesn’t provide ambulance to detainees for hospital outside the jail for proper consultation and treatment. In every jail ambulances are available under the control of jail superintendent for emergency treatment but these ambulances are mostly used for officials’ families while the inmates are hardly given services, he said.

He termed all the five deaths in jails this year as “custodial and judicial killings”. The detainees, died in jails include Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Kolangam Kupwara, in mid march 2020 at Agra Jail, India, Mujeeb Siddiqui of Srinagar died on June 11, 2020 at central jail Srinagar, Ali Muhammad Kumhar of Budgam died on 28th June 2020 at Central Jail, Srinagar, Ghulam Muhammad Lone of Bandipora died on 6th November 2020 at Srinagar central jail and Ghulam Nabi Butt of Kulgam died on 3rd December 2020 at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

Ahsan Untoo criticized the jail authorities including Jail Superintendent of Kot Bhalwal, Dinesh Sharma, T R Katoch of Central Jail, Srinagar, and DG Prisons, Vijay Singh for their irresponsible approach towards the detainees that leads to frequent deaths in jails.

Like this: Like Loading...