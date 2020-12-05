Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar appointed APHC’s Working Vice Chairman

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an extraordinary meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was held in Srinagar, today.

The meeting was presided over by APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani.

After a threadbare discussion, it was decided to appoint Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar as Working Vice Chairman of the forum. The decision was taken to ensure smooth functioning of the APHC and make it more dynamic. It was decided that other appointments would be made in the coming days.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, speaking after his appointment, reiterated the resolve that the APHC would continue the ongoing just struggle for securing their right to self-determination and the Kashmiris would not hesitate to render any kind of sacrifice to achieve the goal. He also praised the efforts made by Pakistan on the political and diplomatic fronts for a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The meeting eulogized the services of lifelong Chairman of APHC, Syed Ali Gilani, for the Kashmir cause and prayed for his health. Rich tributes were also paid to the Kashmiri martyrs and detainees on the occasion.

Prayers were also offered for the Kashmiri martyrs and homage was paid to them for their great sacrifices.

Paying tributes to the resolve of all the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activist, it was said that at a time when all the leaders were languishing in jails of India and the territory, the APHC would fulfill its responsibilities.

