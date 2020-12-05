‘India using cheap tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ voice’

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous has said that India is using cheap tactics to suppress the voice of Kashmiris in the territory.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said Indian troops and police personnel threaten Kashmiris and use the women to force people to cast their votes in the so-called District Development Council elections.

He added that videos and pictures of non-state actors in Kashmiri dress were made through the Indian media to mislead the international community while the IIOJK media was threatened with dire consequences if the facts were shown.

Khawaja Firdous said, the situation has reached such a point that before publishing Kashmiri newspapers, Indian agencies check whether anything has been written against India. He said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist government has also snatched the right of freedom from the Kashmiris. He said that Modi was carrying on the RSS agenda to convert the Muslim majority into a minority in IIOJK.

He expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees in jails of India and the territory. He said that the authorities had risked the lives of Hurriyat leaders in jails as India was second most COVID-19 affected county in the world and Kashmiri detainees had been completely deprived of all basic facilities including medical care.

Khawaja Firdous urged the world community to send teams to IIOJK to see what India is doing to the Kashmiri people and use its influence in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...