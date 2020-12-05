Javaid Mir visits detainees’ relatives admitted in IIOJK hospitals

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, today, visited various hospitals and met with the relatives of Kashmiri political detainees.

Javaid Ahmed Mir in a statement issued after the visit said that parents of many detainees were on death beds but their sons had been continuously kept in jails by the occupation authorities without any justification.

He deplored that the Kashmiri political detainees were not provided adequate medical facility in jails, therefore, their health was deteriorating with each passing day.

Javaid Mir appealed to the international human rights groups and world peace forums to raise voice against the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

