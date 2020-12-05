KU Prof figures among Stanford’s list of top world scientists

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Shabbir Ahmad Parah, Assistant Professor at Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Technology, University of Kashmir, has figured in the Stanford University’s list of top 2 percent scientists in the world.

The database, a work of John Ioannidis, Kevin Boyack and Jeroene Bass from the departments of Medicine, Epidemiology and Public Health and Biomedical Data Science, University of Stanford, US, has been published in the October issue of PLos Biology. It evaluated the global impact of the works of top scientists in the world.

Hailing from Zazna Village of Ganderbal district, Dr Shabbir has been listed in Field of Networking and Telecommunications and, sub-field of Artificial Intelligence & Image Processing, recognizing his outstanding research work based on multimedia security and biomedical image processing.

Dr Shabbir has had all his education, M.Sc Electronics, M.Phil Electronics and PhD, Electronics, from the Department of Electronics, University Kashmir. He joined the Department of Electronics, University of Kashmir, as Assistant Professor in 2010.

Dr Shabbir has authored more than 120 research papers in Science Citation Index (SCI) journals and conferences. His work has been published in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) transactions, IEEE journals, and journals from other reputed publishers like Elsevier/Springer/Wiley etc. In addition he has edited one book on Multimedia Security (Springer-Nature) and contributed 15 chapters in the edited book.

Dr Shabbir has, so far, bagged four IEEE conference awards which include three Best Technical Paper Awards; one at International Conference on Advances in Electronics, Computers and Communications (ICAECC), Bangalore (2014), two at India International Conference, New Delhi (2015), and one best Algorithmica Award at International Conference on Image Information Processing, Shimla (2017).

Like this: Like Loading...