Pakistani wives of IIOJK youth hold demo in Kupwara, demand rights

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani wives of Kashmiri youth staged a peaceful protest demonstration in Kupwara and urged the Indian government and the occupation authorities of the territory to take concrete steps for their dignified rehabilitation.

The protesting women assembled in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kupwara and raised slogans against the occupation authorities for not redressing their grievances. They said that they had arrived in the Valley five years back with their Kashmiri husbands.

The protesting women expressed disappointment over non-fulfillment of the promises made by India and the occupation authorities. They said that the Indian government first allowed them to enter into the Kashmir Valley along with their Kashmiri husbands but later deprived them of all fundamental and democratic rights in IIOJK.

“We are in acute mental stress as we are unable to meet our families in Pakistan. The Indian government is depriving us of our rights,” said a protester.

“Either give us all due rights or deport us to Pakistan. We are also human beings and want to live a dignified life,” said another woman.

The protesting women urged the Indian authorities to provide them the required travel documents so that they could visit their families in Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...