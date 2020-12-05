‘Sham polls no substitute to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination’

#ElectionsInIIOJKNoSolution

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that the so-called elections in the territory can in no way be a substitute to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Hilal Ahmed War, Bilal Siddiqui, Farida Bahenji, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Ittehad-e-Islami in their statements issued in Srinagar said that India was frequently holding election dramas in IIOJK to mislead the international community about the Kashmir dispute and the ground situation of the territory. They said that polls in IIOJK were meant to give military occupation a democratic look by installing puppets.

“Elections in IIOJK under military siege are nothing but a façade. Kashmiri people don’t believe in Indian political system. They want plebiscite, not election dramas,” they added.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations maintained that the ongoing District Development Council polls are aimed at diverting people’s attention from the freedom movement. DDC polls are intended to give an impression that the Kashmiris are fed up with the resistance movement, they said.

They said, 5th August 2019 illegal and unilateral action shows how little India cares for the Kashmiris’ aspirations. They said holding of polls in IIOJK can’t change the disputed nature of Kashmir. They added that India’s sole aim to hold elections is to fortify its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations made it clear that the Kashmiris were offering sacrifices not for elections but the UN sanctioned plebiscite and they will not rest till they achieve their cherished goal.

Like this: Like Loading...