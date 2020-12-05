‘So-called elections never mean democracy prevails in IIOJK’

Jammu, December 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association (JKPA), Aaqib Wani, has said that holding of the so-called election drama never means that democracy prevails in the territory.

Aaqib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu said that by holding the so-called District Development Council elections, the occupation authorities wanted to mislead the world community about the prevailing situation in the territory.

He also expressed serious concern over the growing tension on the Line of Control (LoC) where loss of life is reported daily. He said that India should talk to Pakistan to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute permanently.

He said, “War is not a solution to any problem and meaningful talks and dialogue should be initiated among India, Pakistan and the genuine Kashmiri leadership for settlement of the dispute.”

