Shabbir Dar hails steadfastness of IIOJK prisoners

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar has hailed the courage and conviction of all Kashmiri prisoners particularly women who are in illegal custody of India for the past many years.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, “The steadfastness exhibited by these proud daughters of Kashmir is a real source of inspiration for all of us to continue our struggle against the illegal occupation of India and always be part of this sacred freedom movement which is being nurtured with the precious blood of our brave sons.”

The women of Kashmir have been the prime targets of the forces of occupation who are using rape, harassment and molestation as a weapon of war to browbeat and intimidate the freedom lovers in IIOJK, he said. “This imprisonment of our daughters constitutes a grave human rights violation, and international community is duty-bound to take up the issue with India and ensure the release of the prisoners of conscience,” he concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...