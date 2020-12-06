‘BJP trying to persuade people to accept Aug 5, 2019 decisions’

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Vice President of Awami National Conference (ANC), Muzaffar Shah has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its local combine are trying hard to persuade people to accept the illegal and unconstitutional decisions taken on August 5, 2019.

The Modi-led Indian communal government on August 05, last year, repealed Kashmir’s special status, divided it into two union territories and imposed military siege in the territory.

Muzaffar Shah, who was addressing people in Soibug area of Budgam district, lashed out on BJP and its local supporters, saying they are utilizing every effort to make people believe that the illegal and unconstitutional decisions taken on August 5, 2019 were for the benefit of region.

The ANC leader said, the BJP has sent crew of its leaders to Kashmir amidst the District Development Council (DDC) polls to agree people on illegal and unconstitutional decisions of August last year. “They have snatched our identity, rights rather everything and are now trying to make people believe the decision was imperative for the development in the region”, he deplored. He said BJP will be given befitting reply in ongoing DDC polls as people of the territory are enough mature to understand the BJP machinations.

Muzaffar Shah said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can’t accept the division of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in lieu of so-called development. He added, “We can’t allow any betrayal over Article 370 and 35(A). It is unacceptable for us that our dignity, identity and self-respect will be comprised

