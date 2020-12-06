IIOJK political parties united against August 5, 2019 decisions’

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior leader of the National Conference and member of Parliament, Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi has said that all political parties of the territory are on the same page over the decisions taken by Modi-led BJP government last year when it scrapped Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege.

Hasnain Masoodi talking to media men in Srinagar said that all regional political parties stand united against the decisions taken by New Delhi on August 5, 2019.

He said, all political parties believe the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP last year was an illegal and unconstitutional move and added that the people of Kashmir would never accept it.

To a query over Article 370, he said there is a ruling by the Indian Supreme Court that mentioned “With the passage of time the Article 370 became permanent and impossible to reverse”.

