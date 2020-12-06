India has broken all records of brutalities in IIOJK: Majeed Mir

Islamabad, December 06 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Moment (JKMM), Abdul Majeed Mir has said that the so-called big democracy, India, has broken all records of brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the situation of minorities in India had always been deplorable and unbearable.

He said India has usurped the basic rights including the right to speech and writing of the people of IIOJK and made the lives of Muslims struggling for right to self-determination miserable.

He said that since August 5, last year, thousands of Kashmiris had been arrested and sent to various notorious jails of India and the territory. He added that the authorities were not presenting them before the court to prolong their illegal detention.

Abdul Majeed Mir said that India could not suppress the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement through military might and the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination till complete success. KMS—5A

Like this: Like Loading...