Archive: Current Month

December 2020
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Indian policeman, civilian injured in IIOJK attack

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one Indian policeman and a civilian were injured, today, when unknown armed men attacked a joint party of Indian police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Srinagar.

The joint party of Indian police and CRPF personnel was attacked in Sazgaripora in Hawal area of the district.

Both the injured, police man, Farooq Ahmad Chopan and civilian, Muneer Ahmad have been shifted to hospital for treatment while the area has been cordoned off to arrest the attackers.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: