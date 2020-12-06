Indian policeman, civilian injured in IIOJK attack

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one Indian policeman and a civilian were injured, today, when unknown armed men attacked a joint party of Indian police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Srinagar.

The joint party of Indian police and CRPF personnel was attacked in Sazgaripora in Hawal area of the district.

Both the injured, police man, Farooq Ahmad Chopan and civilian, Muneer Ahmad have been shifted to hospital for treatment while the area has been cordoned off to arrest the attackers.

