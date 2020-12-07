Eviction notices issued to Badgam residents

APHC urges UN to resolve Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, after destroying houses of Muslims in Jammu and in Pahlgam area of Islamabad district, now Modi-led fascist Indian government has issued eviction notices to Kashmiri Muslims living in Badgam district.

The locals told media that the authorities had started demolishing their houses and chopping down apple trees in Branwar, Kanidajan and several other areas of the district. The residents including a 108 years old woman said that they had been living there for generations, and would not leave the areas even if they were killed by the Modi government. It goes without saying that driven by Hindutva mindset, the RSS-backed Indian government is working on an Israeli plan to change the demography of the occupied territory by settling Indian army officers, soldiers and Hindus from India on the forcibly vacated land in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement in Srinagar urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. He asked the United Nations to hold referendum in Jammu and Kashmir as per its Security Council resolutions to avert killings in the territory.

Senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt addressing a function in Sopore stressed the need for settlement of the Kashmir dispute for restoration of peace and prosperity in South Asia. He said that Kashmir was an internationally accepted dispute and so-called elections had no impact on its disputed status. He urged India and Pakistan to initiate a dialogue process to resolve the Kashmir dispute for the better future of the world. Chairman of Gujjar Pahari Democratic Forum Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal in a statement said that the Kashmiris stand by their Sikh brothers and farmers who are struggling for their rights in India.

The students of Cluster University of Kashmir staged a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar against internet gag. They said that the military siege imposed by India after abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 had already wasted their precious one and half years and now slow internet is negatively affecting their studies.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, said that India was deliberately prolonging illegal detention of Kashmiri prisoners for their pro-freedom beliefs. It said that New Delhi arrested over 13,000 Kashmiris since August, last year. The report maintained that India in violation of Geneva Convention on Prisoners’ Rights is making arrests in IIOJK to break the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom.

A teenage boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Manzgam area of Kulgam district. Indian police arrested three Kashmiri youth in New Delhi.

