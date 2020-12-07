IIOJK varsity students protest in Srinagar against internet gag

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the students of Cluster University of Kashmir (CUK) staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against internet gag, saying the process of learning through so-called online mode has ruined their academic year.

Holding the silent protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar, the students said that they have wasted their precious time in the past one and half years. “We have already lost one academic semester last year following the abrogation of Article 370. This year too, we could not learn anything due to the internet gag imposed by the authorities,” the students said.

“We could have compensated our academic losses of last year through online classes, but it is very difficult to follow the online lectures through low-speed internet,” the students said. They said the lectures they attended online through 2G internet services were either not audible or buffering slowly.

They asked the authorities to explain why they have prevented regular classes while allowed voting? Does corona virus affects only students, and not voters, they asked.

The same issue is being faced by the postgraduate students of the University of Kashmir (KU) who have also asked for resumption of regular classes.

