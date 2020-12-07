Indian police arrest three Kashmiri youth in Dehli

New Delhi, December 07 (KMS): Indian police arrested three Kashmiri youth in Indian capital, New Delhi.

Delhi police claimed that the youth were arrested during a search operation after gunshots were heard in Shakarpore area of the city.

Police arrested three youth from IIOJK and two from Punjab, India.

Political analysts who keep a close watch on Narendra Modi regime’s latest moves say that the incident could have been the brainchild of the Hindutva mindset to defame Pakistan as well as freedom movement in Kashmir.

They said that India is frustrated after Pakistan successfully provided proofs of Indian state terrorism in the country. Besides, Islamabad has also been consistently sensitizing the world regarding the possibility of India undertaking a false flag operation with the intention to malign Pakistan.

