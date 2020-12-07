Lawyers Forum delegation meets Hurriyat representatives in Islamabad

Islamabad, December 07 (KMS): A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Lawyers Forum led by its Chairman, Khaliq-ur-Rehman Saifi called on the Hurriyat representatives in Islamabad, today, and presented various proposals regarding the Kashmir dispute.

Hurriyat leaders, welcoming the suggestions, said that we would implement these suggestions together. The Hurriyat leaders said that India had practically turned illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a military garrison. They said that the Indian Army, a claimant of so-called democracy and secularism, was involved in massive human rights violations in IIOJK.

The Hurriyat leaders said that the Kashmiri people had categorically rejected the illegal occupation of India and the illegal and unilateral move of August 5, 2019. They said that the authorities had detained thousands of Kashmiris, mostly youth, under black laws, including the Public Safety Act (PSA), but the Kashmiri people were continuing to struggle for their birthright to self-determination.

They said that the Indian government, following the fascist agenda of the Indian extremist organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh, was depriving the Kashmiri people of all their basic rights.

The Hurriyat leaders appealed to the United Nations and the international community to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Dilawar Khan, President and Owais-ul-Islam, Chief Organizer were other members of Jammu and Kashmir Lawyers Forum delegation.

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Ishfaq Majeed Mir, Shamim Shawl, Sheikh Yaqoob, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Engineer Mehmood, Haji Sultan Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Syed Mushtaq, Zahid Safi, Zahid Ashraf and Imtiaz Wani met the delegation.

