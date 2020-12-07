Modi regime destroying apple orchards in Badgam

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, after destroying houses and sheds of Muslims in Muslim dominated areas of Jammu and in Pahlgam in Islamabad district, Modi-led fascist Indian government has started destroying apple orchards of Kashmiri Muslims in Badgam district, now.

The locals complained that the authorities of Forest Department at the behest of Delhi regime chopped down hundreds of apple trees in Kanidajan and adjacent areas of Budgam district to deprive the local Muslims of their livelihood.

“We have been living here for centuries; even our ancestors lived here and planted these apple trees. It was really heart wrenching to see these trees falling,” said a local in Kanidajan.

Another person said that they are living in forest land but added that they are living here for centuries and were never harassed. Now Modi-led Indian government is snatching our properties to force us to migrate from our own soil.

RSS-backed BJP government driven by Hindutva mindset is working on a plan to change the demography of Kashmir, the locals said adding that Indian government is engaged in settling Indian army officers and soldiers on their forcibly occupied land in the territory.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities suspended 2 G internet services across south Kashmir, today

On the other hand, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force man died under mysterious conditions in his camp in Srinagar, yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...