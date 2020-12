Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a teenage boy was found dead under mysterious conditions on intervening night of Sunday and Monday in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Apolice official told media that his family members spotted the body inside his house in Manzgam area of the district.

Soon after being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body, he said. The police identified the deceased as Rizwan Ahmad Wagay, son of Abdul Rashid Wagay.

Like this: Like Loading...