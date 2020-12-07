World should take notice of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK: APHC

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing Indian state terrorism in the territory.

APHC Secretary General Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the UN Security Council has passed several resolutions on Kashmir wherein the world body promised the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people. He said that 72 years have elapsed since these resolutions were passed but the issue still remains unresolved. He said that Kashmiri people are witnessing massacres on daily basis. He called upon the international community to hold referendum in occupied Jammu and Kashmir as per the relevant UN resolutions to avert more killings in IIOJK where one generation after another is falling prey to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said that being a Muslim majority state, the Kashmiri people wanted to join Pakistan in 1947 but India invaded and occupied it aggressively. And now it is issuing domiciles to non-state residents to turn Kashmir’s Muslim majority into a minority. He said that serious human rights violations were taking place in Jammu and Kashmir and if such atrocities continued unabated then world peace would remain at peril.

He asked the international community to ensure human rights in Kashmir as the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom could not be suppressed by force. He said that the Indian Army, with its unlimited powers, has dangerously involved in killings, looting and corruption. “This has been acknowledged by Amnesty International as well as former President of the United States. He said that human rights organizations around the world should raise their voice against the brutal treatment meted out to Kashmiri detainees, rights activists and even Amnesty International.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, India is using its media to mislead the international community while threatening the local media with dire consequences if they cover facts. Inqalabi said that imposing restrictions on media persons is a serious violation of human rights and international human rights organizations should take notice of it. He said that the fascist government of Narendra Modi is pursuing Israeli plans to convert the majority of Muslims into a minority in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...