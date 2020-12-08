Modi has placed IIOJK under vicious brutal rule: Chomsky

Karachi, December 08 (KMS): India under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is destroying the remnants of secular democracy, crushing Muslim rights and placing illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir under a vicious brutal rule, Prof Noam Chomsky, the US-based one of the greatest intellectuals of our times, said.

Noam Chomsky speaking at the 6th Yohsin Lecture at the Habib University, Karachi, said, India is a natural member of the “reactionary international” a phenomenon which has grown during US President Donald Trump’s rule and is led by the White House.

“It is not formalised but it is taking shape with Trump in the White House and is led by the White House. It includes the most reactionary states in the world, the ones most bitterly attacking and destroying democracy,” Chomsky said.

Chomsky warned that the world at the moment is at confluence of four severe crises. “The first, of course, is the threat of nuclear war which in fact is growing according to some senior analysts, like William Perry. It is greater than it has ever been in the past 75 years,” he said.

He implied that a nuclear war between Pakistan and India is also possible and warned that any nuclear war among powers of any significance like the two neighbours will be essentially terminal.

The second crisis, he said, is the threat of environmental catastrophe, while the third major crisis is the deterioration of democracy worldwide.

“The Republican won the election at every level from state legislatures up to Congress; the only office they didn’t win was the presidency. That was just the hatred of Trump, not love of Biden.” KMS—5K

