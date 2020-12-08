‘Chant Hindu slogan Jai Shri Ram or leave IIOJK’

#Modi’sExtremistTacticsInIIOJK

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ‘Chant Jai Shri Ram or leave Kashmir’, a purely Hindu slogan, has become fascist Modi-led BJP’s new diktat for the Kashmiris.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, after unilateral and illegal move of 5 August 2019 by Hinutva led Modi regime, Indian Army has started forcing Kashmiri Muslims at gunpoint to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan.

The report mentioned a recent incident wherein Indian troops barged into HMT area of Srinagar in the middle of the night, dragged civilians out of their houses, beat them with rods and ordered them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The troops’ action forced even former IIOJK Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to take to the micro-blogging site twitter and ridicule Modi’s India by saying, forcing innocent civilians with batons to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ seems to be Indian government’s vision of ‘integrating’ IIOJK into India, now.

Since RSS goons are out to pursue their real goal—India is only for Hindus, Kashmiri political leaders, activists and youth who deny chanting the Hindu slogan are facing life or imprisonment threats.

Real agenda of Modi/RSS govt is to kick out Muslims from India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The report urged the UN and rights organizations to take notice of Modi regime’s extremist policies, which have put at stake the entire peace and stability of South Asia.

